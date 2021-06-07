Snoop Dogg joins Def Jam as executive creative and strategic consultant

Def Jam has hired Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, professionally known as Snoop Dogg, as executive creative and strategic consultant.

The new role at the label will allow him to strategically work across the executive team and artist roster.

With an immediate focus on A&R and creative development, Snoop Dogg will be based in Los Angeles and report to Universal Music Group chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim chairman & CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

Sir Lucian Grainge said: “We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam.”

Jeffrey Harleston, interim CEO, Def Jam and general counsel, EVP Business & Legal Affairs, UMG, said: “I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than 20 years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”

As an award-winning artist, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums and sold over 30 million albums worldwide. He is also a media personality and successful businessman.

In recent years, UMG has expanded the global reach of the brand opening up divisions in Africa, South East Asia, France, Japan and most recently in the UK with 0207 Def Jam.