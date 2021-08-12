Your site will load in 16 seconds
Soft Cell sign to BMG for new studio album in 2022

August 12th 2021 at 7:59AM
Synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell have signed a brand new deal with BMG UK

The deal commences with the spring 2022 release of *Happiness Not Included - the duo’s first new album in over 20 years. It also extends BMG UK’s partnership with Marc Almond, having released his previous solo album Chaos And A Dancing Star in January 2020.

BMG has proved its ability to have chart success with UK acts who emerged in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, including a recent No.2 album for Gary Numan.

Alistair Norbury, BMG president, repertoire & marketing UK, said: “We are delighted to be extending our historic BMG relationship with Marc Almond, both as a songwriter and solo artist, to now include the long-awaited return of Soft Cell with their new album *Happiness Not Included. Twenty years after Cruelty Without Beauty, Marc and Dave Ball have returned to the studio and delivered a quintessential Soft Cell masterpiece.”

Alongside the album release, Soft Cell simultaneously revealed news of a UK tour this November, which will see them preview tracks from *Happiness Not Included alongside their greatest hits, as well as performing their 1981 debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full for the first time.  

Soft Cell have 25 million sales, six UK Top 10 singles and a BRIT Award to their name. The duo were sampled on Rihanna’s smash SOS. 

The impetus for making a new album started with the “final” show at The O2 in London in 2018. 

BMG have made a run of signings this year including Louis Tomlinson, Duran Duran and Suede. Last week the company extended its partnership with Johnny Marr to cover records.

PHOTO: (L-R) Anna Derbyshire (Senior Marketing Manager, BMG UK), Marc Almond (Soft Cell), Dave Ball (Soft Cell), Chris Smith (Soft Cell manager, Renegade Music) and Alistair Norbury (BMG, President Repertoire & Marketing UK).

