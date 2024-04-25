Sony Classical signs pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason

Sony Classical has signed pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, who is recording her first recital album for release in spring 2025.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, who was a finalist in the 2018 BBC Young Musician competition and a recent Classic FM Rising Star, completes her studies at the Royal College of Music this summer.

The pianist is part of the talented family of musicians including Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, who signed to Decca.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason’s first recording on the label features works by Frédéric Chopin, Claude Debussy and Alexander Scriabin, along with music by under-represented composers Margaret Bonds, Florence Price and William Grant Still.

Pianist magazine celebrated the signing to Sony Classical by featuring her on the June cover.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason: “I am so happy and honoured to join the prestigious roster of artists at Sony Classical. I can’t remember a time when classical music wasn’t an integral part of my life, and I am a huge advocate for its positive influences and ability to really connect with such a wide range of people. The piano repertoire is enormous and I’m excited to be able to explore it, discovering the old, the new, and to perform pieces by more women, as well as black and minority ethnic composers.”

“I am delighted to welcome Jeneba Kanneh-Mason to Sony Classical,” said Per Hauber, president, Sony Classical International. “We can’t wait to shape the next steps of Jeneba’s career together with her as her exclusive recording partner.”

“Jeneba’s musical prowess is simply electrifying,” said Dr Alexander Buhr, SVP A&R, Sony Classical International. “With curiosity and a vibrant spirit, she brings her very own fresh perspective to every piece she plays. We are absolutely thrilled to have Jeneba join the Sony Classical family, bringing her infectious energy to our joint musical journey!”

“We are thrilled that Jeneba is joining the fantastic roster of artists at Sony Classical,” said Kathryn Enticott, Enticott Music Management. “From the beginning of our discussions with the label, it was clear that the whole international team understood Jeneba’s needs and wishes as a young pianist, starting to forge her own path. We look forward to a close and collaborative relationship with the label and can’t wait to see what the future will bring!”

