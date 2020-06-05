Sony launches $100m fund for social justice and anti-racist initiatives

Sony Music Group has announced the launch of a $100 million fund to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world.

It follows the Black Out Tuesday initiative supported by the global music industry, including Sony companies and artists.

According to a statement, the company - covering all of its recorded music and content divisions and music publishing company – will immediately begin to donate to organisations that foster equal rights.

In making the announcement, Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group, said: “Racial injustice is a global issue that affects our artists, songwriters, our people and of course society at large. We stand against discrimination everywhere and we will take action accordingly with our community fully involved in effectively using these funds.”

Sony Music Group has established this fund with the full support of the initiatives undertaken by its sister entertainment company, Sony Pictures Entertainment and all divisions of Sony Corporation.

Both Warner Music and Universal Music have launched similar funds.

