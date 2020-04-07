Sony launches Dream Life Records imprint

Sony Music has launched a new imprint called Dream Life Records, in a move Jason Iley has described as an “excellent addition”.

Dream Life Records will be run by Dan Owusu, Lunick Bourgess and Shane Derozario. A&Rs Owusu and Bourgess arrive from BMG Publishing and Virgin EMI respectively and have both featured in Music Week’s Rising Star column. Derozario ran his own management company and has worked with K-Trap and MoStack.

Owusu signed Hardy Caprio, Lotto Boyzz, Chip, AJ Tracey, MoStack and more at BMG, while Bourgess worked with Hardy Caprio, MoStack, Tion Wayne and Russ.

Using the trio’s breadth of experience, Dream Life will focus on finding urban and pop talent, developing artists and management teams.

Jason Iley said: “I want to continue building a company that is led by entrepreneurs and innovators. Dan, Lunick and Shane are extremely ambitious, hugely energetic and will be an excellent addition to the Sony team. Their combination of nous and flair promises to uncover an exciting roster of new talent.”

I want to continue building a company that is led by entrepreneurs and innovators Jason Iley, Sony Music & Ireland

Dan Owusu said: “Jason has a tremendous track record when it comes to identifying talent and staff. His intentions when it comes to diversity are clear and this is notable when you look at each label and the label heads. We appreciate Jason for his belief and support in our vision.”

Lunick Bourgess commented: “I love how Sony operates and the diverse executives the company hires. I truly think it’s a forward-thinking company in tune with today’s generation. We are excited to work with Jason, under his leadership and guidance we can really thrive as young music executives.”

Shane Derozario said: “We decided to join Sony as we are all admirers of Jason because he gives young executives brilliant opportunities and mentors them through. We are hungry and ready to start.”

Pictured above: (L-R:) Shane Derozario, Dan Owusu, Lunick Bourgess