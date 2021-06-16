Sony Music acquires audio, TV and social media producer Somethin' Else

Sony Music Entertainment has acquired audio, TV and social media producer Somethin’ Else.

The deal marks a major ramping-up of Sony Music’s in-house creative production capabilities and the creation of a newly expanded global podcast division.

Somethin’ Else chief content officer and vice chairman Steve Ackerman and Somethin’ Else founder, executive chairman and CEO Jez Nelson will jointly spearhead Sony’s global podcast content and business development strategy.

Ackerman will become EVP, co-head global podcasts, overseeing operations in New York, and Nelson will run the division’s UK-based podcast operations as EVP, co-head global podcasts. Both will report directly to Sony Music Entertainment’s Dennis Kooker, president, global digital business & US sales and Tom Mackay, president, premium content A&R.

Somethin’ Else’s TV and social media business will become an extension of Sony Music UK’s 4th Floor Creative division, enhancing the major’s ability to facilitate creative and commercial opportunities for artists, labels and partners.

“Expanding our relationship with Somethin’ Else brings their best-in-class capabilities and production expertise fully into the Sony Music family,” said Dennis Kooker. “Our new global podcast division is key to our plans for a fast-paced expansion in the market, diversifying our creative abilities and providing a home for exciting content that will benefit millions of podcast-lovers around the world.”

“Having collaborated with Somethin’ Else on a number of hit podcasts, we know how impactful their work has been on shaping the marketplace,” added Tom Mackay. “Under Steve and Jez’s leadership, we can now provide a range of expanded collaboration opportunities for the podcast community globally and focus on growing a robust slate of new in-house projects.”

“We’re delighted to be joining Sony Music at what feels like a critical moment in the growth and acceleration of the global podcast industry,” said Jez Nelson and Steve Ackerman (pictured, L-R). “Somethin’ Else is known as the leading premium podcasting production company in the UK and our ambition is to harness that drive and creativity to make Sony Music a global market leader.

“Sony Music is renowned for always putting the artists first in everything they do, and we’ve seen that culture fully embedded in their podcast offering too. That global expertise, artist first culture, and ability to cut through the noise has huge appeal to podcasting talent and we look forward to harnessing that in this new chapter of our business.”

Sony Music and Somethin’ Else have collaborated on several hit podcasts since January 2020, including David Tennant Does A Podcast With…, Power: The Maxwells, The Fault Line: Bush, Blair & Iraq and their newest release, Cheat!. With the acquisition, Sony Music will leverage Somethin’ Else’s vast production experience and relationships in audio entertainment to continue new podcasts across a range of genres and form new partnerships with creators.

Specialising in audio, entertainment, music and arts content, Somethin’ Else is the UK’s largest independent podcast and audio producer and the BBC’s biggest independent producer of programmes, covering a variety of music genres and flagship speech shows for the broadcaster.

The company’s dedicated social media team creates high frequency, high engagement content for brands. It recently ran a social media campaign for the 2021 BRIT Awards, delivering 1.7 million viewers (a 60% increase year-on-year), with YouTube content on The BRITs channel accumulating a further 15m views in the 48 hours after the event.

Somethin’ Else’s TV division is a multi BAFTA-winning production house working across documentaries, multi-part series and live music events.