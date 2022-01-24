Sony Music acquires Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

Sony Music Entertainment has fully acquired Bob Dylan’s entire back catalogue of recorded music, as well as the rights to multiple future new releases.

The huge deal marks a major expansion of Sony Music’s six-decade relationship with the music icon. It follows the 2020 publishing deal with UMPG.

The agreement, which was actually concluded in July 2021, comprises the entirety of Bob Dylan’s recorded body of work since 1962. It begins with Dylan’s self-titled debut album and continues through to 2020’s highly acclaimed and successful Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Bob Dylan and Sony Music Entertainment will continue to collaborate on a range of future catalogue reissues in the successful Bootleg Series, which began in 1991 and includes 14 releases. The agreement also provides the opportunity for Sony Music to partner with Dylan on additional projects.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s recording career. He was signed to Columbia Records in October 1961 by the label’s John Hammond and recorded his debut album that same year.

I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan said: “Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”

Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group, said: “Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership. Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivaled genius.

“The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”