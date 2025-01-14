Sony Music acquires Czech label Supraphon as it expands in Central Europe

Sony Music Entertainment has acquired Czech label Supraphon.

The acquisition represents a significant expansion of the company’s presence in Central Europe.

Founded in 1932, Supraphon played an integral role in the Czech and Slovak music scenes, evolving into one of the oldest and most respected music labels in Central Europe.

Over its 90-year history, Supraphon has been known for encompassing a wide array of genres, including pop, rock, folk, Jazz, soundtracks, classical, spoken word and podcasts.

Supraphon’s roster includes recordings from nationally renowned artists including Karel Gott, Lucie Bílá, Marek Ztracený, Škwor, Olympic, Hana Zagorová and Václav Neckár; as well as music from internationally acclaimed classical artists including the Pavel Haas Quartet, Ivan Moravec, the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, and many more.

The label has been instrumental in preserving the cultural heritage of Czech music, promoting local artists and traditional Czech and Slovak songs that have become symbolic of the region’s identity.

The Czech music market has shown steady growth with potential for further expansion. In 2023, the total recorded music market in the Czech Republic reached $84.1 million.

Streaming remains the primary driver of growth, accounting for 60.1% of the total market with a volume of $50.5 million – an 18.1% increase from the previous year.

Supraphon is a cornerstone of Czech music heritage Daniel Lieberberg

Czech audiences are highly supportive of domestic talent – seven out of the Top 10 songs and albums in 2023 were from Czech artists.

Libor Holecek will continue to run Supraphon in his current role as managing director. Martin Kudla will continue developing Supraphon’s repertoire as executive director, while Iva Milerová, who previously held the position of chairwoman of the board of directors, will continue to support artists and the team in an advisory role.

“Supraphon is a cornerstone of Czech music heritage, with an invaluable catalog and a commitment to promoting Czech and Slovak talent that aligns perfectly with Sony Music’s dedication to artist development,” said Daniel Lieberberg, president, Sony Music Entertainment, Continental Europe and Africa. “We are proud to welcome Supraphon to the company and look forward to empowering local artists with our global expertise, resources, and reach. Together, we will celebrate and elevate Czech music on the international stage.”

The deal follows Sony Music’s acquisition of Cobalt Music in Greece last month.

PHOTO: (L-R) Martin Kudla – Supraphon, Nathan Hunt – Sony Music Entertainment, Iva Milerová – Supraphon, Arina Dmitrieva – Sony Music Entertainment, Libor Holecek – Supraphon, Daniel Lieberberg – Sony Music Entertainment, Philipp von Esebeck – Sony Music Entertainment (credit: Tana Kadlecova, 2025)