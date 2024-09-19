Sony Music Africa teams with Crux Global to support talent in Ghana

Sony Music Entertainment and Crux Global have formed a new strategic partnership to support Ghana’s music scene.

Crux Global is a leading Ghanaian-owned music company offering digital distribution services.

The partnership comprises three distinct tiers of support for emerging talent through to established artists: distribution (via The Orchard), full-service (including production, marketing and distribution) and catalogue to help repertoire reach a new generation via DSPs.

Newly headquartered in Accra, Ghana, the partnership will report to managing director of Sony Music Africa, Sean Watson, with oversight from Sony Music’s director of repertoire strategy for Africa, Christel Kayibi, and vice president of A&R for Continental Europe and Africa, Jean-Sebastien Permal.

Accra will serve as the operational hub for all activities related to the partnership, including artist development, distribution and catalogue management.

"We are excited to partner with Crux to tap into the incredible pool of talent in Ghana," said Sean Watson. "This represents a significant step forward in our mission to support artists at every stage of their career and to bring the Ghanaian sound to a global audience."

“This partnership with Sony Music marks a pivotal moment for the music industry in Ghana,” said Ike Otoo Arhin, co-founder of Crux Global.

“By combining our local expertise with Sony Music’s global reach, we are confident that we can provide unparalleled opportunities for both emerging and established artists in Ghana,” added Kofi Kyei, co-founder of Crux Global.

Crux Global’s most notable success was the release of one of the biggest songs from Ghana, Sugarcane (Remix) featuring Camidoh, King Promise, Darkoo and Mayorkun. Released with previous partner Moves Recordings, the track connected audiences in Ghana, Nigeria and the diaspora, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube and 150m streams across digital platforms.

Additionally, Crux Global holds annual writing camps and educational summits to develop and educate the Ghanaian music industry.