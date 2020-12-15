Sony Music Entertainment appoints Andrew Davis as global chief human resources officer

Sony Music Entertainment has appointed Andrew Davis to the role of EVP and global chief human resources officer.

Beginning in early January 2021 and based in New York, Davis will report to Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group and Kevin Kelleher, COO, Sony Music Entertainment.

Davis will be charged with leading SME’s global human resources function including talent acquisition, talent management, compensation and benefits, as well as organisational development across global operations.

Rob Stringer said: “Advancing our human resources policies and strategies is a top priority for our company to grow our workplace worldwide. Andrew’s experience leading global teams and building diverse pools of candidates in organisations will be an important contribution to our company’s future.”

“We are very happy to welcome Andrew in a key role for our company to help us continue attracting and retaining the best employee talent,” said Kevin Kelleher. “He brings his deep expertise in building progressive human resources initiatives and will work closely with all of our divisions.”

“It’s an exciting time to join Sony Music Entertainment,” said Andrew Davis. “Now more than ever, music is the antidote for isolation and provides an increased sense of community. Music has always been one of the cornerstones of my life, so having an opportunity to work in my passion is truly a personal and professional privilege. I look forward to partnering with my new SME family to build on the success of the business by championing a culture of excellence and innovation.”

Most recently, Davis served as chief human resources and inclusion officer for Lennar Corporation, where he was responsible for the areas of business transformation, talent management, organisational and performance management, learning and development as well as benefits for the company.

Prior to Lennar, he spent more than a decade leading human resources teams and strategies at the Coca-Cola Company. During his tenure, he held several key positions including leading the Southeast Asia human resources function while based in Cambodia. Additionally, he was instrumental in driving diversity and inclusion initiatives across the global organisations.

Before joining The Coca-Cola Company, he held various roles in human resources at The Home Depot. He developed and implemented tools and strategies to drive cultural change and increase the quality and diversity of the employee candidate pool.

Davis began his career in various roles at BET, Yum Brands and Best Buy, where he led human resources activities for various Best Buy divisions and business units including its China operations.