Sony Music Entertainment Germany & Music Women* Germany launch this year's Female* Producer Prize

Sony Music Entertainment Germany and non-profit artist association Music Women* Germany have announced the launch of the third edition of the Female* Producer Prize.

The prize is aimed at both up-and-coming music producers and those who have already established themselves professionally, and is focused on fostering change and raising awareness around the underrepresentation of women in music production.

In this year’s award, there are two distinct categories instead of one: 'Producer' and 'Self-Producing Artist', with five awards per category.

Winners will receive a support package consisting of production grants, vouchers for music equipment and a producer workshop at the Sony Music Germany’s Circle Studios together with leading producers and experts from the music industry, as well as coaching sessions provided by Sony Music Publishing and the Female* Producer Collective and their network. Winners will also be added to the Female Producer Register of Sony Music with various labels and artists.

In the past two years, more than 300 applications have been submitted, of which 12 female* music producers were announced winners, including Novaa, Nora Medín, Sheyda Minia and Mona Yim.

The internationally acclaimed and 37x platinum-awarded DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine will also be supporting the project and act as a jury member for this year’s prize.

"This year, we are delighted to open the prize to two categories instead of one,” said Jovanka V Wilsdorf, initiator of the Female* Producer Prize. “Our aim is to promote excellent female* music producers and give them the spotlight they deserve. Successful role models are key when it comes to paving the way for up-and-coming female* producers and thus contributing to a more diverse music landscape.”

Henrike Blome, senior manager A&R at Four Music/Sony Music and this year's jury member of the Female* Producer Prize, also said: "With Sony Music's knowledge and network, we want to support female* music producers in establishing themselves and thus further increase the visibility of women in the male-dominated music industry. It is of great importance that women and men alike have the opportunity to work together to appreciate and utilise the diversity of ideas and perspectives.”

Pamela Owusu-Brenyah, board member of Music Women* Germany, commented: "As Music Women* Germany, we are delighted that female* producers from all over Germany are applying for this prize. We want to promote empowerment and sustainable collaborations.”

"The Female* Producer Prize creates visibility and helps women to be heard more in the male-dominated music scene," added Sheyda Minia, producer and winner of the Female* Producer Prize 2023.

The prize is supported by RBX GmbH with funds from the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Thomann Musikhaus, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing and the SAE institute.

PHOTO: DONNA DIEDRICHS