Sony Music Entertainment Korea appoints Bobby Ju as MD

Sony Music Entertainment Korea (SMEK) has appointed Bobby (Youngchan) Ju as the new managing director for the company.

Ju will now oversee the company’s operations in the country, building and strengthening strategic partnerships and growing SMEK’s local roster, which includes artists ranging from Kang Daniel to Oh My Girl and Dreamcatchers.

Bobby Ju heads up the Korea business following the departure of Joseph Chang, and now reports directly to Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music’s president of corporate strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East.

“Bobby is testament to the talent and expertise we have in our Korea team, and I’m delighted he has agreed to lead the company in the next exciting phase of our growth and expansion,” said Shridhar Subramaniam. “He is known for always putting the artist first, which is why he has such strong relationships with our artists, both new and established, and has already earned the trust of our strategic partners in Korea. Bobby is building off a robust platform that has been well established over the past few years and inherits an excellent management team, so I know he will do great things and I am excited to see what’s to come.”

Korea is a fast-growing market and continues to deliver global hit after hit Bobby Ju

“It is an honour to be leading the business into its next phase of growth,” added Bobby Ju. “Korea is a fast-growing market and continues to deliver global hit after hit, proving that music transcends borders and cultures and requires no passport to have global appeal. I have the privilege to work with a great leadership team who are passionate about our artists and know what it takes to deliver global success, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Ju joined SMEK’s A&R team a decade ago, playing a key role since 2012 in signing K-pop acts and managing SMEK’s labels as the A&R, distribution, and label relations manager. In 2020, he was subsequently promoted to head up A&R, distribution, label relations, artist management and outbound marketing.

Ju’s appointment is part of a wider enhancement of the SMEK senior leadership team with new promotions announced from inside the business.

Elin Her has been promoted to general manager of marketing for Korea, overseeing all domestic and local repertoire. She will also retain her position as senior director of marketing for China.

Additionally, Taeky Kim has been promoted to director of digital business and Hugh Kim has been promoted to senior director of marketing for international repertoire.

Taeky Kim joined SMEK in 2015 as a member of the promotions team, and in 2020, was promoted to oversee all digital licensing, external affairs, digital operations and business development.

Hugh Kim has worked in the international marketing department at Sony Music Korea for 19 years across strategic marketing, catalogue and classical.