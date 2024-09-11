Sony Music Entertainment Vietnam forms strategic partnership with Great Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment Vietnam has formed a new strategic partnership with Great Entertainment, one of Vietnam's leading music labels.

As part of the agreement, Sony Music will acquire rights to distribute and market both the catalogue and frontline releases of Great Entertainment's roster of artists.

Great Entertainment’s top-charting Vietnamese artists include B Ray, Quân A.P, Masew, Khanh ICM and Khoi Vu.

“This collaboration will leverage Sony Music Entertainment's global network and expertise to enhance the visibility and reach of these artists internationally,” said a statement.

Under the partnership, several high-profile releases from Great Entertainment's artists are planned. Masew will be releasing a new album in October 2024, while Quân AP will be releasing new singles in the first quarter of 2025. Rapper B Ray will also be releasing new music.

Sony Music Entertainment Vietnam’s line-up of local artists includis popular singer Duc Phuc, who won the 2023 Green Wave Award for Top 10 Most Favourite Songs, and Hoàng Thùy Linh, who won three major categories including Artist of the Year at the 2023 Dedication Awards.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Sony Music Entertainment Vietnam as we continue to support and elevate the incredible talent emerging from Vietnam's vibrant music scene,” said Angela Pong, general manager of Sony Music Entertainment Vietnam. “We are excited to work closely with Great Entertainment and their talented roster to bring their music to even greater heights.”

Nguyen Son Quyen, CEO of Great Entertainment, said: "This partnership with Sony Music Vietnam is a significant step forward for Great Entertainment. Their global expertise combined with our local expertise marks an exciting new chapter for us and our entire roster to connect with more audiences in Vietnam and worldwide."

PHOTO: (L-R) Xuan Doan, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Sony Music Vietnam, Angela Pong, General Manager, Sony Music Vietnam, Nguyen Son Quyen, CEO of Great Entertainment, Kenny Ong, Managing Director, Sony Music Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Sony Music Entertainment, Asia and Middle East, and Andrew Smith, Managing Director, Sony Music Southeast Asia