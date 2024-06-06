Sony Music forms JV with D36 to offer South Asian artists a global platform

Sony Music Entertainment has formed a global joint venture with Los Angeles-based record label D36.

D36, which formed in 2021, provides a platform to aspiring musicians from South Asia and its diaspora.

Most recently, D36 released a remix of Pakistani indie act AUR's breakout hit Tu Hai Kahan (feat. Zayn), which now has more than 400 million plays and counting across all streaming platforms between the original song and remix.

The global joint venture is designed to foster collaborations between artists, expand the reach of South Asian talent in the US and help break South Asian diaspora acts in key markets outside the US.

“The new partnership will enable acts of South Asian heritage to cultivate a worldwide fanbase, better connect diasporic audiences with talent in South Asia and accelerate the community's visibility in international markets, including in America,” said a statement.

“Our collaboration with D36 goes beyond showcasing South Asian artists globally,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, president of Sony Music Entertainment Asia and Middle East. “We're forging a new path in cultural exchange, fostering a deeper connection between artists and their heritage. The South Asian music scene is experiencing a surge in global recognition, fueled by a rising demand for diverse musical experiences. D36 boasts a proven track record of identifying and nurturing exceptional South Asian talent and by partnering with them, we can serve as a crucial bridge, connecting these talented artists with the global opportunities they deserve, further enriching the tapestry of international music.”

“Our community – globally – is home to some of the most unique, exciting, and innovative music in the world,” said Abhi Kanakadandila, CEO of D36. “This new partnership with Sony Music Entertainment allows us to meaningfully support artistry agnostic of geography and provide an infrastructure that can operate seamlessly across borders. The talent and fandom that exists across the several new waves of South Asian music is enormous. Our goal here is to lay the foundation for the same success that we’ve seen with music from other territories on the global landscape.”

Kanakadandila’s leadership of the new venture will be aided by D36’s general manager and co-founder Abdullah Ahmad, who has previously worked with acts including Young Thug, Kevin Gates and Jelani Aryeh.

Vinit Thakkar, managing director of Sony Music Entertainment India, added: “The South Asian music market is fast establishing itself as a powerhouse within the global music industry. With our deep understanding of the local music landscape and our market strength, this partnership positions us to not only empower local artists but also bridge the gap between their exceptional talent and a worldwide audience.”