Sony Music Germany launches 2023 Female* Producer Prize

Sony Music Entertainment Germany and non-profit artist association Music Women* Germany (MWG) have launched the 2023 Female* Producer Prize.

Now in its second year, the prize aims to support and promote the careers of emerging female-identifying producers from across the country. Applications open today here until May 22 with five awards up for grabs this year.

Winners will receive a support package consisting of production grants, vouchers for music equipment and a producer workshop at the Sony Music Germany’s Circle Studios.

The winners will also be added to the Female Producer Register at Sony Music and Neubau Music Management, putting them in touch with various labels and artists. Newly added partners are Sony Music Publishing and the Female* Producer Collective, who will also offer coaching sessions and their wide network.

The prize is open to all those who identify as female and are non-binary.

Jovanka V Wilsdorf, initiator, Female* Producer Prize, said: "The great response and the high level of 147 applications last year not only showed how overdue the Female* Producer Prize was, but above all how many highly competent and visionary female music producers there already are out there. Visibility creates measurable success. There's still a lot to do - but we’re on the right track!"

Sarah Schneider, head of A&R, Columbia Germany, said: "Currently, women are still outnumbered in music production. An internal evaluation of the Top 100 Singles Annual Charts 2021 in Germany shows a strong deficit, 96 out of 100 songs were produced by men. We want to address this deficit, consequently I am very much looking forward to the applications of female producers, and am thrilled to have gained support for this round from new partners like Sony Music Publishing and the Female* Producer Collective."

Novaa, producer, winner of the Female* Producer Prize 2022 and jury member 2023, said: "The Female* Producer Prize is a unique opportunity to create more space and visibility for all the great, talented and hardworking female or non-binary producers out there, as well as for all the amazing, fierce female producers to come."

A jury made up of artists, songwriters and A&R managers - as well as Novaa, one of last year’s winners - will select five finalists, evaluating applicants based on the quality of their productions and their individual musical signature.