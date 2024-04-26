Sony Music Germany launches global electronic music label Noted Records

Sony Music Entertainment Germany has launched Noted Records, a global electronic music label with a commitment to cultivating electronic and techno culture and amplifying the voices of emerging artists.

Based out of Berlin, the label (styled as ‘noted. records’) will work with electronic music talent globally, and will provide access to a wide network of artists, producers, writers and resources.

A&R and strategy will be overseen by Sony Music's vice president of A&R for Europe & Africa, Jean-Sebastien Permal. Marketing and operations is looked after by senior product manager Jenny Walzer, who also oversees marketing at Sony Music’s dance music label Nitron in Berlin.

Anfisa Letyago (photo credit: Tommaso Napolitano)

The first signing to Noted is Anfisa Letyago. The DJ/producer has today (April 26) released the track Feelin via the new Sony label.

Anfisa Letyago said: “I'm thrilled to join Sony Music! It’s an honour to be their debut artist on the newly created ‘noted’. I cannot wait for what’s to come.“

"Electronic music as a genre has never been as potent as it is today," said Jean-Sebastien Permal. "We recognised the need to provide a home for artists with a strong and unique musical and visual identity. We are thrilled to have Anfisa Letyago as our first signed artist and are incredibly ambitious about her project.”

Sony Music Germany has a legacy of developing the careers of successful electronic artists on a global scale, including Purple Disco Machine, Avaion and Jean-Michel Jarre.