Sony Music Group launches first Global Scholars Programme

Sony Music Group has announced the Sony Music Group Global Scholars Programme, which will provide scholarships for students enrolled in leading music and music business-related fields of study at accredited colleges and universities.

The programme aims to lessen the financial burden for up to 50 students from diverse backgrounds, while providing a range of enrichment programmes for accepted students. These could include instruction and support for university assignments, or events and webinars to connect students with SMG and industry experts.

The programme’s funding has been provided by Sony Music Group's Global Social Justice Fund, which is dedicated to supporting anti-racist initiatives and educational opportunities globally.

Applications open today for students planning to enroll full-time in an accredited college or university degree in music or music business-related fields during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The programme is a partnership between Sony Music Group and The Institute of International Education (IIE) – a global not-for-profit which will administer the international application portal and provide a wide range of management and evaluation services.

Towalame Austin, executive vice president of Philanthropy and Social Impact at Sony Music Group, said: “We look forward to awarding these scholarships to an incredible group of recipients that have excelled academically and exude a passion for music. Through the power of education, this signature programme will provide opportunities for the music industry’s next generation of global leaders to bring diverse perspectives to corporations, artists, songwriters and composers."

IIE's senior vice president Jonah Kokodyniak said: "We are honored to be working with Sony Music Group on this incredible new scholarship programme – the only one of its kind in the world to focus on creating access to education and careers in music. We look forward to collaborating with SMG to build a diverse, global cohort full of talented young people in the industry and applaud Sony for its landmark investment in creating a more diverse, equitable future."