Sony Music Group launches Season Of Giving campaign with Mimi Webb, Lostboy, Billy Talent and more

Sony Music Group has announced its second annual giving campaign together with its global roster of artists and songwriters.

Beginning in November, the company will make donations to organisations addressing food insecurity, homelessness and education around the world for its Season Of Giving programme.

Throughout the month, Sony Music Group will facilitate charitable contributions in each region where SMG has a presence – committing nearly $500,000 – across Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Continental Europe, Latin/Iberia, the UK and the United States. By the end of the year, the company will have donated more than $1 million since the start of the campaign in 2022.

Towalame Austin (pictured), executive vice president, philanthropy and social impact, Sony Music Group, said: “Giving back to local communities has always been a part of Sony Music Group’s mission and philanthropic approach. This year’s Season Of Giving campaign – for the second year in a row – reinforces that dedication and we’re thrilled to partner with such impactful organisations, alongside our artists and songwriters, to make a difference.”

The more than 20 global beneficiaries of this year’s campaign include:

• Arama Kurtarma Dernegi (Turkey)

• Alexandria House (Los Angeles)

• Bread and Beyond (Canada)

• GO Foundation (Australia)

• Harlem Grown Inc (New York)

• Kiwi Harvest Limited (New Zealand)

• Lagos Food Bank (Nigeria)

• Luta Pela Paz (Brazil)

• Make Music Matter (Canada)

• Modern Women's Foundation (Taiwan)

• Musically Fed (Nashville)

• New Horizon Youth Centre (UK)

• Overtown Youth Center (Miami)

• Reach Out and Feed Philippines (Philippines)

• Rise Against Hunger (Philippines)

• Santa Shoebox Project (South Africa)

• Soles 4 Souls (Nashville)

• The 519 (Canada)

• The Trussell Trust (UK)

• TMR Flüchtlingshilfe Ukraine Berlin e.V. (Ukraine)

• Vision for Children (Germany)

In their respective communities, each artist and/or songwriter with Sony Music Entertainment and/or Sony Music Publishing will volunteer with partner organisations, impacting more than 3.3 million people.

Participating volunteers this year include:

• Barkaa (SMP Australia)

• Devon Cole and Voivod (SME Canada)

• Billy Talent (SMP Canada)

• Halle (Columbia Records)

• Ferg (RCA Records)

• MD Chefe and DomLaike (SME Latin Iberia)

• Mimi Webb (SME / SMP UK)

• Lostboy (SMP UK)

• Paige (SME New Zealand)

• Shoti (SME Philippines)

For Season Of Giving, every global organisation selected to receive funding was determined by a group of global stakeholders including SMG’s internal task forces.