Sony Music Group launches Season Of Giving initiative

Sony Music Group has partnered with its artists and songwriters to support local communities.

The major has launched its Season Of Giving programme to support global organisations dedicated to providing aid for those facing food insecurity, homelessness and refugee support, as well as music industry relief and educational programmes for communities impacted by the pandemic.

Beginning in November, SMG has committed funding in each territory where it conducts business: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Continental Europe, Latin America, United Kingdom, and the United States.

In the UK, Sony Music Group is supporting The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of food banks.

Towalame Austin, executive vice president, philanthropy and social impact, Sony Music Group, said: “Globally, SMG is committed to supporting local communities throughout the year. For the holiday season, we wanted to bring extra support and relief aid to those in need and dedicate our efforts to more than three million people worldwide. We’re grateful to our artists and international partner organisations who work on-the-ground to provide direct assistance to their neighbours.”

Over the course of the last three weeks, Sony Music Group volunteered with partner organisations in their own communities during a series of in-person events. Artists and songwriters who got involved include India Shawn (Epic Records), Tyler Shaw (SME Canada), Clara Benin (SME Philippines), Nobita (SME Philippines), Kobie Dee (SMP Australia) and Tom Wilson (SMP Canada).

Around the world, 30 global beneficiaries of this year’s campaign include:

Banco Alimentar Contra a Fome (SMG Latin/Iberia)

Banco de Alimentos de Bogotá (SMG Latin/Iberia)

Banco de Alimentos de Perú (SMG Latin/Iberia)

Bonnie Support Services Ltd (SMP Australia)

Covenant House (SMG)

Dream Streets (SMG Nashville)

Foodbank Australia (SME Australia)

FoodForward SA NPC (SMG South Africa)

Fundación Sí (SMG Latin/Iberia)

help2read (SMG South Africa)

Lagos Food Bank Initiative (SMG Nigeria)

Musically Fed (SMG Nashville)

OzHarvest Limited (SMP Australia)

Pinball Clemons Foundation (SME Canada)

Plansverige (SMG Sweden)

Polska Akcja Humanitarna (SMG Poland)

Rainbow Youth (SME New Zealand)

Reach Out and Feed Philippines Inc. (SMG Philippines)

Rise Against Hunger Philippines (SMG Philippines)

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (SMG Nashville)

Settlement Services International (SME Australia)

Soles4Souls (SMG Nashville)

The Dream Nurture Foundation (SMG Nigeria)

The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund (SMP Canada)

The Simple Plan Foundation (The Orchard Canada)

The Trussell Trust (SMG United Kingdom)

Weave Youth and Community Services Incorporated (SMP Australia)

Worthy of Love (SMG)