Sony Music India names Mairu Gupta as digital business director

Sony Music India has announced the appointment of Mairu Gupta as director, digital business.

Gupta will lead the company’s digital business with its streaming partners in India and will collaborate with Sony Music’s global teams.

Gupta brings more than 15 years of business experience to Sony Music India. His most recent stint was at the NBA, where he led the content and media distribution business for the League for more than three years.

“We are excited to have Mairu join us as we grow our strategic partnerships in the digital business,” said Rajat Kakar, MD, Sony Music India. “Mairu comes with proven leadership and entrepreneurial experience that will play a key role in building new partnerships that provide new opportunities to expand the reach of our artists.”

Prior to the NBA, Gupta served as VP and business head of Jack In The Box Worldwide for nearly two years. In addition to setting up and leading the organisation’s New Delhi office, Gupta created strategies that significantly grew their digital communications consultancy business.

“There is significant opportunity for Sony Music to lead the digital future of the Indian music industry, especially when considering the added benefits of being part of the wider Sony family,” added Gupta. “It’s great to be joining such an innovative company and I look forward to working with the team and our partners to build even more creative opportunities for our artists.”

Gupta is the latest hire as part of Sony Music India’s strategy to grow its market share across the various repertoires and genres of the Indian music industry.

In June, Sony Music India announced the appointment of Jagjit Singh Bhogal as head of A&R to grow the company’s existing artist portfolio across languages, with a special focus on garnering worldwide exposure for Indian artists.