Sony Music India signs Bollywood hitmaker Amaal Mallik

Sony Music India has signed a recording agreement with Indian songwriter Amaal Mallik.

The composer, singer and lyricist has delivered hit songs for Bollywood films including MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Airlift and Kapoor & Sons.

Mallik is a streaming sensation in India. His songs have more than 10 million listeners across Spotify and JioSaavn, as well as nearly three billion streams on Gaana.

He has won a number of music awards including Filmfare (2016 and 2020), IIFA (2016, 2018 & 2019), GiMA (2016), Mirchi Music Awards (2016, 2019 and 2020). Mallik has also performed live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Sony Music India is committed to helping accelerate the growth of independent music by developing young creative artists Rajat Kakar

Signed exclusively to Sony Music India, Amaal is working on his pop project for the major. He will continue working as a music director on film projects.

"Joining hands with SMI on my debut is a landmark moment because the pairing of our vision and honesty towards my music will create, what I call a melodic shift in the pop music space," said Mallik.

"As a composer, I’ve always been the heart of my songs, but my fans have patiently waited for three years to see me on screen as a performer and singer. With this debut single, it's a dream come true for my fan family and I. The journey has just begun"

“I am pleased to welcome Amaal Mallik to the Sony Music family,” said Rajat Kakar, MD of Sony Music India. “Sony Music India is committed to helping accelerate the growth of independent music by developing young creative artists our partnership with Amaal will further this cause. Amaal brings a new and fresh approach and we’re excited to begin this journey with him.”

