Sony Music India to collaborate with Maddock films on soundtracks and pop projects

Sony Music Entertainment India and Maddock Films have unveiled a broad strategic collaboration in India’s entertainment industry.

The partnership unites the two companies with the goal of producing music projects, encompassing film soundtracks and independent pop projects featuring top Indian talent.

Several high-profile projects will help to launch this alliance, including the soundtrack for the upcoming Hindi film Chhava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna with music by AR Rahman, along with the drama Diler featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda with music by Sachin-Jigar.

In addition, the soundtracks for Luka Chhupi 2, Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey, Sarvagunn Sampan featuring Vaani Kapoor, and Rumi Ki Sharafat starring Radhika Madan will be part of this collaboration.

Vinit Thakkar, managing director of Sony Music Entertainment India, said: "This collaboration embodies our vision of creating innovative avenues for our artists to connect with audiences. Film and music are powerful storytelling mediums, and by combining our musical expertise with Maddock Films' cinematic vision, we are confident in delivering impactful and unforgettable experiences."

Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, added: "Both Sony Music Entertainment India and Maddock Films have a proven track record of creating chart-topping hits, making this our most significant music collaboration to date. Over the next two years, we are committed to building the industry's most dynamic and successful music partnership."