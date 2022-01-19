Sony Music launches merch and branding company with strategic investment in Ceremony Of Roses

Sony Music Entertainment has announced the launch of a new global media, branding, design and events company through a strategic investment in Ceremony Of Roses.

Ceremony Of Roses is a boutique merchandising company founded by music and fashion entrepreneur Brad Scoffern (pictured).

The new company will maintain the Ceremony Of Roses brand and work with artists across the music and entertainment industry. The merchandise and branding company is already home to Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, Rex Orange County, Dominic Fike, Cordae, AG Club and more.

SME’s new flagship global merchandising arm will be led by Brad Scoffern and partner/chief business officer Mary Healy.

Sony Music’s merch businesses around the globe will become part of the new Ceremony of Roses worldwide team. SME’s New York-based Thread Shop division, which represents artists including The Beatles, Camila Cabello, Jimi Hendrix, Maluma, Led Zeppelin, Lil Nas X, Pink, Rosalia and more, will remain as a brand under the Ceremony Of Roses banner.

Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group, said: “Brad and his team at Ceremony Of Roses have proven to be an incredibly creative force in developing futuristic branding and merchandising services for artists. We’ve been huge fans of his work with Golf Wang and what Ceremony Of Roses has developed for its cutting edge roster of front-line talent. I look forward to joining forces to bring innovative ideas and concepts to our artists as extensions of their music talent.”

Brad Scoffern said: “I’m beyond excited and truly honoured to be working with Rob Stringer and the entire Sony Music Team. I’m delighted to be working with a team that shares our artist-first approach in supporting creative talent. By joining Ceremony Of Roses’ expertise in merchandising with SME’s global reach, roster and resources, we are set up for an exciting new chapter of growth.

“CoR was founded with the goal of enabling and expanding authentic fan/artist connections beyond a tour tee, and through working with incredible artists and mentors, especially Tyler, The Creator and Christian Clancy, I have learned the value of fan engagement and the unique role merchandise and branding plays in this relationship. I look forward to helping the artists we work with build on the amazing advancements happening in the space today to deliver incredible experiences and products across all touchpoints with their fan base, regardless of where they are or how they buy.”

This new partnership further builds on Sony Music’s in-house merchandising business, and expands the scope and capabilities of its operations globally.

The new company will focus on a broad range of artist merch and manufacturing efforts, including the management and development of artist-backed brands such as Macklemore’s Bogey Boys and Kehlani’s TSNMI. Ceremony Of Roses will also continue to support festival partners Golden Voice and Live Nation, and maintain a roster of management clients.

Founded in 2016 by Scoffern, Ceremony Of Roses specialises in developing creative solutions and incubating talent-backed brands. According to the announcement, the addition of Mary Healy in 2021 accelerated CoR’s commercial success and external partnerships, including a doubling of its staff and roster over the last 12 months.

Prior to founding Ceremony Of Roses, Scoffern was general manager at 4Strikes management working under Christian and Kelly Clancy as part of their management team for Odd Future, Tyler, The Creator, and Mac Miller.

Before joining CoR, Healy served as the SVP of strategy & growth at Scooter Braun Projects (SBP) where she led SBP’s Consumer Ventures team, a group responsible for developing talent-backed brands, including Justin Bieber’s Drewhouse. Prior to SBP, Healy spent 10 years at Google & YouTube across a range of functions in the media and branded content space.