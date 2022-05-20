Sony Music launches RCA Records Greater China

Sony Music Entertainment has launched RCA Records Greater China.

The new label will focus on signing artists in the Greater China region, expanding the company’s presence across the region. The major said that the RCA Greater China will invest in artists looking to “broaden their artistic and commercial opportunities across streaming, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, NFTs, the metaverse and more”.

RCA Records Greater China will help artists grow their fanbase within the region, and capitalise on SME’s network of talent to explore international collaborations and releases for artists who are geared towards a global audience.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of RCA Records Greater China which is the first in a series of labels we plan on launching in the region,” said Andrew Chan (pictured right), CEO, Greater China, Sony Music Entertainment. “With China achieving over 30% growth in recorded music revenue in 2021 and leading the Asian market, there is plenty of room for artists and music labels to grow. RCA Records Greater China will improve our ability to create quality, diverse music and products that help artists stand out and compete effectively in the attention economy.”

Kevin Foo (pictured left) has been appointed managing director of the new label, reporting to Andrew Chan. Foo retains his role overseeing Sony Music Entertainment Taiwan’s operations, working across Shanghai, Taipei, and Singapore.

Foo has more than 20 years’ experience in the music, entertainment and talent management industries. He successfully launched the careers of several Asian artists, including Linying, Charlie Lim and The Steve McQueens, and played a prominent role in the success of superstars including Eric Chou, Lay Zhang, Jolin Tsai and Weibird.

“It’s an honour to be leading RCA Records Greater China and we’re passionate about discovering and helping new artists succeed,” said Kevin Foo. “RCA Records combines a rich history and heritage with always striving to be at the cutting edge of music development. We want to give talent the ability to scale, become household brands and fully realise their creative and commercial potential, tapping into opportunities provided by the suite of Sony companies, whilst developing new partnerships with companies in the region working at the cutting-edge of the digital revolution.”

With its core team based in Shanghai, RCA Records Greater China will focus on developing domestic A&R and local-language artists in the region, with its own dedicated artist roster. The label will also make key hires spanning A&R, Web3, data analytics, digital marketing, digital licensing, gaming, talent development and more.

RCA Records Greater China also announced that two of the biggest selling artists in the region, Jackson Wang and A-Lin, have joined the label.

Chinese superstar Jackson Wang is a singer, songwriter, record producer, director and designer. He’s also a member of the highly popular K-pop group Got7.

A-Lin is a five-time Golden Melody Awards nominee and seven-time winner of the KKBox Music Awards.