Sony Music launches Southeast Asian pan-regional label Offmute

Sony Music Entertainment has launched Offmute, a new pan-regional label focused on championing new and emerging Southeast Asian talent.

The label will draw on the combined experience of Sony Music’s entire Southeast Asian team.

Offmute will support Southeast Asian artists in amplifying their music and building a strong pan-regional audience base through enhanced promotional, marketing and artist development, drawn from Sony Music's global expertise and resources.

“Offmute is a first-of-its-kind label in this part of the world, embracing the eclectic appeal and rich diversity that Southeast Asia has to offer, empowering artists with the resources and expertise to find success in a diverse region,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, president, strategy and market development, Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment. “That offering is compelling for a new generation of artists in the region and we’re excited to help these artists fulfil their potential in the years to come.”

Offmute also announced three new signings for the label: Philippine singer-songwriter Clara Benin, Indonesian alt-pop artist Mezzaluna and Malaysian artist Liesl-mae (pictured).

Amassing more than 25 million streams on combined music platforms Spotify and YouTube, Clara Benin frequently headlines local and international music festivals, and has won multiple awards.

Mezzaluna will be releasing her debut single this year, which Offmute will be amplifying across the region.

Malaysia’s Liesl-mae plans to release her own music and collaborate with other artists under the new label, as well as harness her newfound platform to advocate for mental health education and awareness.