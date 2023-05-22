Sony Music Masterworks acquires majority investment in events company Proactiv Entertainment

Sony Music Masterworks has acquired a majority investment in Barcelona-based Proactiv Entertainment.

The company produces live music and experiential events around the world. It has sold two million tickets over the last five years.

Proactiv works with talent and brands to stage concerts, festivals, touring and immersive experiences based on established intellectual property, as well as live productions of family shows, theatre, musical and other entertainment.

Under the agreement, Proactiv Entertainment’s managing director Nicolas Renna will continue to lead the company’s day-to-day operations. He will work closely with Masterworks president Mark Cavell, as well as Sony Music Spain & Portugal president Jose-Maria Barbat, to grow the business through an expanded range of events, venues, and experiences.

Founded in 1987 by Horacio Renna, Proactiv Entertainment’s live music shows and events have included performances in Spain by Andrea Bocelli, Malu, Juan Luis Guerra, Dani Martin, Juanes and Maluma, among others. It has also delivered shows based on top international IP such as Disney on Ice, Disney Live!, The Lion King, WWE Live, Hamilton, the Harlem Globetrotters, Monster Jam, Harry Potter In Concert, Star Wars In Concert, Walking with Dinosaurs, Marvel Universe Live and Peppa Pig, among others.

Mark Cavell, president of Sony Music Masterworks, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Nico and Horacio Renna to take Proactiv Entertainment’s business to the next level and help more leading artists and brands connect with fans through high-quality productions globally. They have a strong vision and key creative relationships around the world. Taken together with Sony Music’s expertise, resources, and broad portfolio of live entertainment properties, we look forward to creating even more innovative live experiences for audiences everywhere.”

Nicolas Renna, MD of Proactiv Entertainment, said: “I feel very proud to continue my father's legacy, as well as the work I began at Proactiv Entertainment almost 20 years ago, with a partner like Sony Music Entertainment. We share vision and values, and we are firmly committed to creating a global leader in production and promotion of live experiences. With the support of Mark Cavell and the rest of the team across SME’s global network, we will access new territories, grow our portfolio of properties and generate emotions to new audiences.”

Horacio Renna, founder of Proactiv Entertainment, added: “I am very happy and proud that Proactiv Entertainment, which I founded over 35 years ago, is joining the Sony Music Entertainment family. We have built our company to be one of the leaders in our sector and a standard-bearer through our values, professionalism, and hard work. Today starts a new era of success, made even greater by a partner with such great history and world-class capabilities.”

The relationship with Proactiv Entertainment is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and agreements. Investments by Sony Music Masterworks include Luna Entertainment Group, the UK company behind open-air, drive-in and pop-up cinema experiences, which also stages location-based entertainment experiences, exhibitions and events; MAC Global, aa pan-regional concert promotion, talent management, events and production company based in Dubai; promoter Raymond Gubbay; and Senbla, the London-based producer/promoter of quality music, theatre and immersive events, shows and festivals.

PHOTO: (L-R) Mark Cavell, President of Sony Music Masterworks; Nicolas Renna, Managing Director of Proactiv Entertainment