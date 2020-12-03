Sony Music Masterworks and Wise Music Group launch strategic partnership

Sony Music Masterworks and Wise Music Group have announced a new strategic partnership to identify and sign top artist and composer talent.

Sony Music Masterworks and Wise Music will work together to sign new writers in the broad-based classical genre to recording and publishing agreements that allow both companies to apply their respective strengths to the development of multi-faceted and long-term careers.

The first two signings under the new agreement are Icelandic instrumental duo Hugar and Reykjavik-based post-classical composer Eydis Evensen (pictured).

Sony Music Masterworks president, Mark Cavell, said: “We are excited to be working with the creative and experienced team at Wise Music Group to further grow our business in the UK and around the world. By bringing together the incomparable skills and experience of both teams, we can offer artists the best possible home for their recorded and published works.”

Wise Music Group head of classical publishing, James Rushton, said: “We are delighted to be able to explore hand in glove with our long-time friends Sony Music Masterworks new relationships with new writers. The potential of the resultant joined-up thinking of our creative teams is indeed exciting.”

The agreement continues a series of strategic growth initiatives by Masterworks in support of its roster. This includes the company’s acquisition of a 100% stake in Raymond Gubbay, the music, ballet and event promoter; the acquisition of Milan Records; the acquisition of a majority stake in Senbla; the formation of RoadCo, a new booking agency specialising in live events; and most recently, the acquisition of a majority stake in Terrapin Station Entertainment, a US-based artist management and production company.

Wise Music Group represents nearly 100 of the most successful living composers and songwriters working in classical music, opera, ballet, pop, film, television and advertising.

Composers include Hans Abrahamsen, Olafur Arnalds, Ludovico Einaudi, Philip Glass and Joby Talbot.

