Sony Music Middle East acquires catalogue of 'father of Mediterranean music' Amr Diab

Sony Music Entertainment Middle East has signed an exclusive partnership with Amr Diab, one of the most celebrated artists in the Middle East.

The exclusive agreement includes acquiring rights to Amr Diab’s extensive music catalogue, featuring hits like Inta El Haz, Zay Manty and Ya Ana Ya La and introduces a multi-album deal.

Amr Diab, who’s often referred to as the “Father of Mediterranean Music”, has accolades including seven World Music Awards. The partnership announcement comes as Sony Music Entertainment continues to dominate the IFPI Top 200 MENA Chart.

In addition to the catalogue acquisition, Amr Diab will work on new music with the major.

“His collaboration with Sony Music Middle East will leverage the company’s global network to explore innovative sounds and partnerships, enriching his international appeal,” said a statement.

Amr Diab is a musical visionary whose work transcends cultural and generational boundaries Shridhar Subramaniam

“I am thrilled to start this new chapter of my music career with Sony Music,” said Amr Diab. “Their commitment to nurturing artistic growth aligns with my vision for the future of my music. Stay tuned to new innovations coming your way!”

“Amr Diab is a musical visionary whose work transcends cultural and generational boundaries,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, president Asia and Middle East Sony Music. “We are proud to welcome Amr to Sony Music and share his music beyond the Middle East, propelling his musical legacy to even greater heights. This partnership aims to showcase the rich musical heritage of the Middle East on a global stage.”

Rami Mohsen, managing director of Sony Music Entertainment Middle East, added: “Amr Diab’s lasting impact on the music industry is unparalleled. This strategic partnership will introduce his unique sound to broader audiences and underscores our commitment to fostering exceptional talent and creative excellence around the globe. As we expand our footprint in the rapidly growing Middle Eastern market, partnering with Amr Diab aligns perfectly with our vision for the region’s music industry.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Rami Mohsen and Amr Diab