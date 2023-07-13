Sony Music Middle East names Rami Mohsen as MD

Sony Music Middle East has appointed Rami Mohsen as its new managing director.

Mohsen has more than 20 years’ experience in the entertainment industry. He will oversee strategy and operations in the fast-growing music market.

This appointment comes at a time when the MENA region posted the world’s third highest growth rate in 2022, with revenues from recorded music climbing 23.8%, according to the IFPI 2023 Global Music Report. Streaming accounted for the vast majority of the market.

"We are delighted to welcome Rami to the Sony Music Middle East team," said Shridhar Subramaniam, president of corporate strategy and market development Asia and Middle East. "With his progressive outlook on industry trends, a deep passion for artistry, and decisive leadership style, Rami is well-positioned to take Sony Music Middle East to new heights. His track record in business and market strategy will be invaluable in meeting the evolving demands of the industry and showcasing the diverse range of sounds and traditions that make the region's music landscape one of a kind.”

Our ambition is to create musical experiences that resonate not only locally, but also on a global scale Rami Mohsen

"I feel honoured to be joining Sony Music Middle East and embarking on this new chapter," added Rami Mohsen, MD, Sony Music Middle East. "The region’s music culture holds a special place in my heart, and we have exceptional musicians and performers whose artistry deserves to be recognised worldwide. My priority is to celebrate and preserve this unique musical heritage while ushering in a fresh wave of music and creativity. With the talented team at Sony Music Middle East, our ambition is to create musical experiences that resonate not only locally, but also on a global scale."

Rami Mohsen began his career at Nogoum FM, where he rose through the ranks to become the network director of Nogoum FM & Nogoum FMTV. In that role, he managed radio programming and music production, and oversaw the operations of the leading radio station in Egypt and the Middle East.

During his tenure, Mohsen launched the NRP production unit which allowed in-house creation of content. The vertical integration of content production also led to the establishment of Nogoum Records, which is now an established label in the MENA region.

Prior to joining Sony Music Middle East, Mohsen also served as the head of music - Middle East, North Africa & South Asia Subset at Spotify.