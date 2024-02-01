Sony Music names Kenny Ong as MD for Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore & special projects Southeast Asia

Sony Music Entertainment has appointed Kenny Ong as its new managing director for Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and special projects Southeast Asia.

In this key role, Ong will spearhead the company's expansion and strategic development across the rapidly growing entertainment landscape of the region and champion the careers of Southeast Asian artists.

The appointment comes at a time when Asia is experiencing strong growth. According to IFPI’s Global Music Report 2023, Asia’s revenue grew by 15.4% year-on-year.

“Our region is poised for continued growth, and to seize the opportunity it will require more creativity and diligence," said Shridhar Subramaniam, president of corporate strategy and market development, Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment. “With a proven track record of forging partnerships, driving audience engagement and putting artists first, Kenny possesses a deep understanding of the diverse cultural nuances and musical preferences and we are delighted to welcome him.”

We will create compelling experiences and forge meaningful connections with artists and audiences across the region Kenny Ong

“I am thrilled to join Sony Music Entertainment at this pivotal juncture and look forward to leveraging my experience to unlock the immense potential of Southeast Asia's vibrant entertainment market and highlighting the brilliant talent of our Southeast Asian artists,” said Kenny Ong. “Together, we will create compelling experiences and forge meaningful connections with artists and audiences across the region through the power of collaboration and musicality.”

Ong has held previous leadership positions across media, music and consumer goods. He was previously the CEO of Astro Radio, Malaysia's leading radio network, and concurrently director of Astro Media Solutions.

Ong also led the Southeast Asian expansion for Universal Music Group in his previous role.