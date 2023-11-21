Sony Music opens up AI remixing and artwork for fans of The Orb & David Gilmour's Metallic Spheres

The Orb and David Gilmour are backing the use of artificial intelligence for fan reworkings on their recently released Metallic Spheres In Colour.

Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings are collaborating with The Orb and David Gilmour to develop the Metallic Spheres In Colour AI project. The collaboration is in partnership with Vermillio, billed as the first generative AI platform that empowers creators and protects their work using authenticated AI.

Metallic Spheres In Colour is a reinterpretation of their 2010 ambient classic Metallic Spheres. The original album, which paired The Orb with the Pink Floyd guitarist and singer-songwriter, peaked at No.12 in the UK in 2010.

They are now stretching the creative possibilities of the remix project even further by inviting fans around the world to reimagine music from the new album, as well as its cover art, with AI-powered tools.

Fans can visit metallicspheres.io to create their own personalised AI track and artwork remixed from portions of Metallic Spheres In Colour. Visitors to the site will follow a series of prompts indicating the emotion they want the album’s artwork to convey, plus mood and tempo preferences for the available audio.

The site, using artificial intelligence capabilities, then generates a new version for playback. Fans can share links to their creations via social media along with their reimagined album covers, and there will be an opportunity to purchase full-length remixes as a download in the coming weeks.

In addition, select fan remixes of the Metallic Spheres In Colour album cover image, based on the original image by artist Simon Ghahary, may be included in an upcoming music video supporting the album.

The Metallic Spheres In Colour AI Remix is powered by machine learning and a custom generative AI model developed for the project.

Remixes of the album art are generated from users listening to selections from Metallic Spheres In Colour’s musical movements and typing in text that describes how the audio they are hearing makes them feel. The AI model then creates new images in the style of Ghahary’s original based on the emotions it detects in the language inputs.

Fans can reimagine the audio by using sliders to indicate the desired mood and tempo they want the music to convey. The user’s choices are then combined with the emotional input from the album art they personalised to create a new remix of the movement selection.

Metallic Spheres In Colour, the new 2023 remix of the original Metallic Spheres, has been masterminded by Alex Paterson, founder of The Orb, alongside writing partner and current member of The Orb Michael Rendall and producer Youth.