Sony Music partners with streaming platform Anghami on Vibe Music Arabia label

Sony Music Entertainment Middle East and streaming platform Anghami have launched a joint venture, Vibe Music Arabia.

The label will support the independent Arabic artist community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Levant.

Announced during the XP Music Conference by MDLBeast in Riyadh, the independent record label will act as a creative, accelerator and educational hub for musicians, songwriters, producers and content creators to reach audiences regionally and globally.

Anghami is a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It has a catalogue comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70m users.

“Aimed at showcasing the richness of Arabic music to a global audience, Vibe Music Arabia will strike the perfect balance between its global reach coupled with its deep regional insights to unleash the creative power of a new generation of Arabic artists,” said a statement.



With original music at its core, all records will be released on all streaming platforms and services around the world to maximise reach and shine a spotlight on emerging music across the region.

Shridhar Subramaniam, president, corporate strategy and market development, Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vibe Music Arabia as a new label for independent Arabic artists – combining Sony Music Entertainment’s unrivalled regional teams with dedicated resources and Anghami’s best-in-class services and technology, to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of Arabic artist talent.



“Vibe Music Arabia continues Sony Music Entertainment’s global focus and commitment to local language, domestic repertoire and communities. We believe the creative, community-first leadership team led by Rami and his team are perfectly placed to nurture and develop more artist stories and music and I wish him all the best as he leads this new, independent label in one of the fastest growing regions.”

The new label combines Anghami’s unique local insights, rich data and networks with Sony Music Entertainment’s global reach and expertise.

“At Anghami we are proud of our deep-rooted Arabic origins,” added Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami. “We see so many talented artists and songs emerge daily from this region and believe there is a real opportunity for a boutique label to foster these fast-growing music communities and help develop their craft.

“Now is the perfect time for Vibe Music Arabia. The team is young and passionate, with a wealth of experience and creativity that will unlock the potential in the Middle East, enrich the independent music scene and most importantly, create original tracks for the whole world to enjoy.”

Bringing more than 15 years’ experience in cultural marketing, music, and entertainment, most recently as the head of TikTok MENA’s video and creative division, Rami Zeidan will be leading Vibe Music Arabia as general manager.

Rami Zeidan said: “At Vibe, our approach is simple - to be a creative and enabling hub, and to build a dialogue within the community to teach, learn and help young talent grow. I am feeling super-inspired by the region’s enabling ecosystem and the young talent that is coming from every corner. With the impact of digital streaming on the rise, our commitment is to foster this talent, and work hand in hand towards shaping a new era for Arabic music.”

In one of its first moves, Vibe Music Arabia will be working with Khaleeji producer AbdulAziz Louise, known for reshaping the sound of Khaleeji music through his latest productions for Balqees on the track Entaha.