Sony Music partners with Todd Moscowitz on label services company Santa Anna

Sony Music Entertainment and Todd Moscowitz, founder and CEO, Alamo Records, have launched a new artist and label services company.

The major said the new company called Santa Anna will support entrepreneurs and assist artists in maximising their creative potential and build their businesses.

Based in New York, the new company will be led by Lee L’Heureux. He will also hold the newly created role of president of Alamo Records, reporting to Moscowitz.

Sony Music acquired a majority stake in Alamo Records in 2021.

L’Heureux will work alongside Moscowitz and Alamo Records’ chief operating officer, Juliette Jones, to support all operations, artist signings, marketing and business partnerships for the new company.

Todd Moscowitz said: “I’m excited for Lee to join the team and leverage his experience to create new opportunities for Alamo as well as launch the start of what will be an incredible journey for Santa Anna.”

“I’ve always admired Todd’s approach to the music industry, as well as his dedication to supporting artists and their distinct, creative visions,” said L’Heureux. “I’m honoured for the opportunity and look forward to taking Alamo to the next level and carving out a path for Santa Anna.”

Most recently, L’Heureux served as general manager at Geffen Records.

PHOTO CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty