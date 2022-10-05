Sony Music promotes Angela Lopes to SVP of strategy and investments

Sony Music Entertainment has combined its corporate and digital investments, M&A and strategic planning teams.

As part of this change, Angela Lopes has been promoted to senior vice president, strategy and investments.

Based in New York, she reports to Sony Music Entertainment’s COO Kevin Kelleher and Dennis Kooker, president, global digital business.

Lopes is responsible for working with the company’s executive leadership and global digital business (GDB) teams in helping to develop strategies and investing opportunities that support the major’s growth.

Their work builds on a series of strategic transactions by SME over the last 24 months, including the acquisitions of Alamo Records, AWAL/Kobalt Neighboring Rights and Som Livre. Lopes is also focused on expanding SME’s investments across key development areas including global streaming, artist services, the creator economy, social media, gaming, NFTs, the metaverse and more.

Kevin Kelleher said: “Advancing our investments and strategy worldwide is an important part of our ongoing success as a company. By combining these efforts under Angela’s experience, we continue to be in a great position to efficiently spot and maximise opportunities that further evolve our business globally.”

Angela Lopes said: “I’m thrilled to be continuing my career with Sony Music in this expanded role, and excited to be supporting the company’s overall growth in a dynamic and changing marketplace. I look forward to working with SME’s leadership and the Global Strategy and Investments team to identify technologies, strategic partnerships and investments that further enhance Sony Music’s business and the scale of our support for our artists and labels.”

For the last nine years, Lopes has been responsible for finding and evaluating partnership and investment opportunities, as well as negotiating digital music distribution deals, as part of Sony Music’s GDB team.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president of digital strategy & investments, overseeing transactions such as SME’s acquisition of podcast producer Somethin’ Else and its strategic investment in Chinese music streaming platform NetEase Cloud Music.

Additionally, Lopes has led SME’s participation in funding various music and technology startups, including superfan social platform Fave and creator-safe music platform Slip.stream, among others.

Prior to joining Sony Music in 2013, Lopes worked as a strategy consultant, serving clients across the retail, manufacturing, logistics, and energy industries in previous roles for McKinsey & Company in London and Port Jackson Partners in Sydney.