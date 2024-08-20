Sony Music promotes Christoph Behm to CEO of GSA region

Sony Music has promoted Christoph Behm to CEO of the Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA) companies.

Reporting to Daniel Lieberberg, president, Sony Music Continental Europe and Africa, Behm will continue to be based in Berlin. In his new role, he will oversee the GSA region’s strategy and operations. He will replace Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba, who is departing the company at the end of August.

A 13-year veteran of Sony Music GSA in Berlin, Behm most recently held the role of senior vice president of the commercial division for the GSA company where he has run a large team, including the Family Entertainment business. Over the last two years, his responsibility has increased to managing the catalogue division alongside his oversight of the sales and streaming teams.

Daniel Lieberberg said: “Christoph has played an important role building and expanding our business across this region during the streaming era. He has worked closely with our artists to bring their music to new fans in innovative ways and has embraced continuous industry change to create opportunity despite rapidly shifting paradigms and business models. Christoph’s deep understanding of our DSP partners and creativity as a leader for nearly 10 years will serve him well in his new role as we always work to adapt for the future.”

Christoph Behm said: “It fills me with pride to now lead the company that I have served in various roles for so many years. I can't wait to get started with the excellent team at Sony Music GSA and bring out the best for our artists every day. We are at another exciting time for our industry, and I look forward with great confidence to this next chapter for Sony Music GSA.”

Behm began his career with Sony Music, joining in 2011 to manage digital sales where he worked with the company’s artists and catalogue to market their music across a variety of DSPs.

As the company’s first key account manager for Spotify, he rose to become head of streaming for the GSA region in 2016. In the following years the scope of his work for the company was expanded, including responsibility at strategic and analytical levels as well as marketing the company’s repertoire.