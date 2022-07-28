Sony Music promotes Jacob Fowler to EVP and chief product officer

Sony Music Entertainment has promoted Jacob Fowler to executive vice president and chief product officer.

Based in New York, he reports directly to Kevin Kelleher, chief operating officer.

In this role, Fowler will lead global product strategy, working closely with the leadership of Sony Music’s Global Digital Business (GDB) group and The Orchard in overseeing a newly created worldwide group that combines the product technology and engineering teamsof the two divisions.

The new global group will continue to build on a range of applications Sony Music currently provides to its workforce and creative partners, including SME’s Real Time Insights tool for artists, its Apollo data analytics platform for employees, and The Orchard’s Workstation + Suite.

They will also partner with Sony Music’s companies and divisions around the world to develop a new suite of digital tools and applications for employees, artists and labels, which will support content creation, early insights, transparency and business enhancements.

Additionally, Fowler will continue to oversee technology for The Orchard, as well as AWAL and neighbouring rights division KNR.

Kevin Kelleher said: “Our advanced technology offerings are a competitive differentiator for Sony Music, and Jacob is a talented executive who shares our vision for the important role innovative products and capabilities will play in our value proposition and success moving forward. We are excited for him to build on his leadership in developing The Orchard’s best-in-class platform by combining our strong product cultures and teams around the world to grow Sony Music’s wider suite of product offerings.”

Jacob Fowler said: “The product and engineering teams at Sony Music Entertainment, including The Orchard, have built great applications with forward-looking mindsets. I’m excited to help bring together our collective capabilities and leverage the world class products we have built to continue to innovate at an enhanced scale that benefits the organisation globally. It’s a thrill to have the ability to take on new career opportunities and challenges within Sony Music.”

Since 2020, Fowler has served as chief technology officer of The Orchard, overseeing all technology strategy for the company and helping lead a range of key initiatives including the launch of the OrchardGo mobile app.

Previously, he served as senior vice president of engineering and product for The Orchard, where he helped lead a number of key product launches and acquisition integrations. He joined The Orchard as a product manager within the technology group in 2016.