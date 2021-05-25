Sony Music promotes Melissa Thomas and Monica Cornia

Sony Music Entertainment has announced the promotion of Melissa Thomas to the role of EVP, international marketing, US repertoire.

The major has also upped Monica Cornia to become SVP of sales, Commercial Music Group.

Melissa Thomas will continue to report to Rob Stringer, chairman, Sony Music Group.

Rob Stringer said: “Melissa knows how to harness the global power of our company to help break our US artists around the world. Her teams, in conjunction with our US record labels, have created unique marketing campaigns that resonate with audiences and push our artists to success. I’m so happy that Melissa will be leading our US repertoire’s international marketing team for the future.”

Thomas said: “Music has no borders anymore. Our audiences are global from the beginning and hits can break from anywhere. I love bringing our US artists to as many audiences as we can around the globe and I’m looking forward to the entire team continuing our unique marketing campaigns to shine a light on the creative talent coming from Sony Music.”

Most recently, Thomas was SVP, international marketing for the company’s US repertoire, serving as co-head of the department. Her work focused on spearheading global marketing campaigns for artists including Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, AC/DC and breakout artists like The Kid Laroi, Rosalía and Giveon.

She began her career with SME at Sony Music UK in 2005, where she worked in international marketing for eight years, working on global marketing campaigns for UK artists like Oasis, Sade, Mark Ronson and Little Mix. Thomas has also managed global teams and marketing campaigns for A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, D’Angelo, Future, J. Cole, Zara Larsson, Miguel, French Montana and 21 Savage.

In her new role, Monica Cornia will oversee all US sales strategies for the company’s extensive catalogue of iconic and contemporary artists at Sony’s Commercial Music Group

In making the announcement, Darren Stupak, EVP and general manager, sales, SME, said: “From the very start of Monica’s career at Sony Music, she has always embodied our artist-first approach, showing fantastic insight, expertise and a strong track record in bringing our US artists to new audiences. I am excited to see how Monica will lead our sales team through our Commercial Music Group.”

Cornia said: “I’m extremely proud and fortunate to work for a company that supports its employees exploring new areas of focus during their careers. I look forward to stretching my expertise into our sales and catalogue businesses. I also can’t wait to develop new and innovative campaigns with our group, and help to further expand the fanbase of Sony Music’s amazing artists.”

Cornia takes on this role after three years serving as co-head of the international marketing department for US repertoire, where she developed SME’s new and established US-signed artists across global markets. She spearheaded successful marketing campaigns for artists including Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Khalid, Tate McRae, Pink, and more. With Doja Cat, Cornia helped drive her single Say So to chart peaks in multiple international markets.

Prior to co-leading international marketing for SME’s US repertoire, Cornia was VP of international marketing for RCA Records from 2014 to 2018. Before that role, she managed Kesha at Vector Management.