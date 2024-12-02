Sony Music UK appoints Azi Eftekhari as chief operating officer

Sony Music UK has appointed Azi Eftekhari as chief operating officer, with immediate effect.

Eftekhari will report to Jason Iley, chairman and CEO, Sony Music UK & Ireland, who she first worked with at Mercury Records. She will be responsible for the company’s operational areas including Commercial Group, and help to lead the business growth strategy.

Nicola Tuer spent almost a decade in the COO role at Sony Music UK, before stepping down in 2023.

Eftekhari has 20 years of experience in the industry and has joined Sony Music following two years as co-president of Universal Music’s catalogue division, where she was responsible for global artists including The Beatles, Elton John, Amy Winehouse, Rolling Stones and Spice Girls.

Prior to that, Eftekhari was head of label relations at YouTube, where she oversaw the launch of YouTube Music across Europe and brokered the first deal of its kind to make YouTube the official digital partner of The BRIT Awards.

Azi has a depth of experience straddling the world of music, tech and culture combined with commercial acumen Jason Iley

She previously co-ran a creative agency, Remedy Inc, drawing on her extensive expertise across record labels, artist management and digital platforms, where she worked on culturally impactful projects across music, theatre and brands.

Jason Iley MBE, chairman and CEO, Sony Music UK & Ireland, said: “Azi has a depth of experience straddling the world of music, tech and culture combined with commercial acumen and I am delighted that she is joining the team.”

In this rapidly changing marketplace, there are many exciting opportunities to harness, and I can't wait to help drive the business into the next chapter Azi Eftekhari

Azi Eftekhari, chief operating officer, Sony Music UK, said: “I'm so grateful to Jason for his faith in me, and for the chance to join the brilliant team at Sony Music. He's built an exceptional, future-facing company and I look forward to playing a part in continuing to champion the incredible roster of artists.

“In this rapidly changing marketplace, there are many exciting opportunities to harness, and I can't wait to help drive the business into the next chapter.”

Eftekhari began her music career working with Iley at Mercury Records as director of digital and publicity. She was instrumental in campaigns for artists including U2, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Chase & Status.

She has also served as a board member for the Official Charts Company and the Entertainment Retailers Association.