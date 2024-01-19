Sony Music UK appoints Brooke Salisbury to SVP of international marketing & digital partnerships

Sony Music UK has appointed Brooke Salisbury to the newly created position of senior vice president, international marketing & digital partnerships.

She will oversee the Sony Music UK teams working on international marketing and partnerships with digital service providers.

Salisbury most recently served as general manager at ADA UK, Warner Music’s distribution and label services division. She has worked closely with Central Cee on his worldwide success including chart-topping mixtapes and global hit singles.

During her time at ADA, Salisbury guided the distributor’s partnerships with independent labels including BMG, Defected and London Records, as well as artists such as Sonny Fodera, Oliver Heldens and Tom Zanetti.

Prior to ADA, she held senior roles at UK independent label Domino, first running Domino’s Australian business before relocating to London as the label’s UK head of marketing where she oversaw the campaigns of Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand, Jon Hopkins and more.

Jason Iley, MBE, chairman and CEO, Sony Music UK & Ireland, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Brooke to her new role where she will help bolster our service for both artists and digital partners.”

Brooke Salisbury, SVP, international marketing & digital partnerships, Sony Music UK, said: “I’m excited to join Sony Music UK as we refocus our international commercial strategy. The 2024 schedule is packed with incredible music, and we have ambitious plans to deliver global success for our artists. My thanks to Jason Iley for this unique opportunity.”

Sony Music UK won the inaugural International Marketing category at the Music Week Awards 2023.