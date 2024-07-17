Sony Music UK & Ireland CEO and chairman Jason Iley to be honoured at MITS 2024

Jason Iley MBE, chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, is to receive this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in recognition of his contribution to the British music industry.

In a career spanning three decades, Iley has consistently championed new talent and has worked with some of the biggest names in music.

The MITS award will be presented to Iley on Monday, November 4 at The Grosvenor House Hotel, in support of The BRIT Trust, which is a core funder of The BRIT School, and music therapy charity Nordoff & Robbins.

Jason Iley has been in the top job at Sony Music UK for 10 years, making him the longest-serving leader in the British company’s history. Since being appointed he has championed artists, diversified the company, refreshed Sony Music's roster and led acquisitions including Ministry of Sound Records in 2016.

He oversees a roster at Sony Music that includes homegrown talent such as Calvin Harris, Paloma Faith, Mark Ronson, George Ezra, Robbie Williams and Rag’n’Bone Man, as well as internationally signed stars like Beyoncé, who spent five weeks at No.1 this year with Texas Hold ‘Em, Adele, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Pink and Foo Fighters.

Sony Music UK artists spent more than half of 2023 at No.1 in the singles chart, including chart-toppers by Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Doja Cat and Wham!.

During 2024, the major has seen chart success with Central Cee and breakthrough star Myles Smith. Last week long-term Columbia act Kasabian scored their seventh consecutive No.1 album.

Iley’s journey in the industry began in 1994 at Epic, before moving to Universal Music where he was instrumental in launching the careers of major artists such as Amy Winehouse, Keane and Sugababes.

He was appointed president of Mercury Records, working with stars including Sir Elton John, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Sir Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Amy Macdonald, Jake Bugg, Chase & Status, and U2 – who made the decision to follow Iley to Mercury Records, after 27 years at Island.

In 2013, Iley was named president of Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation, in New York before returning to the UK in 2014 to take on the role of chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, the company where his career had begun.

It’s an honour to be the recipient of this year’s MITS award Jason Iley

Under his leadership, Sony Music has launched initiatives to support a new generation of executives in the music industry, including a female-focused A&R Academy and a landmark childcare support scheme aimed at increasing the proportion of women in senior roles. The company has also invested heavily in mental health provision, creating a new role for an in-house director of artist & employee wellbeing (Elton Jackson – read our new interview) and providing all employees with mandatory mental health management training, in collaboration with leading mental health charity Mind.

Since 2020, Iley has overseen the UK arm of Sony Music’s award-winning Social Justice Fund, which supports anti-racist initiatives in Britain. Under his leadership, the company has awarded £2.2million in grants to 22 charity partners investing in access to music education, backing criminal justice reform and supporting grassroots communities.

In October 2020, Iley was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his contributions to music and charity. He also served as chairman of the BRITs Committee, shaping the BRIT Awards from 2017 to 2019.

Jason Iley said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to highlight the important work of the BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins. It’s an honour to be the recipient of this year’s MITS award, and credit to the talented artists I have been lucky enough to work with throughout my career.”

Toby Leighton-Pope, co-chair of the MITS Award committee, said: “Jason's influence on the music industry is exceptional, from propelling legendary artists to the forefront to driving groundbreaking initiatives like the childcare support scheme. His commitment to nurturing talent is commendable, and we are thrilled to honour his accomplishments with the MITS Award."

Dan Chalmers, co-chair of the MITS Award committee, said: "Jason is someone who has long deserved the MITS Award. As the longest-standing chair of Sony Music UK, he has been responsible for breaking some of the biggest British acts of all time. His innovative leadership and steadfast commitment, his incredible work with the BRIT Awards, and overall passion for this industry make him a truly deserving honouree. Congratulations, Jason."

Jason Iley will join the ranks of previous MITS recipients including Annie Lennox OBE, Kylie Minogue, Rob Stringer CBE, Emma Banks, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Sir Lucian Grainge, Michael Eavis CBE, Pete Tong MBE, and Roger Daltrey CBE, Jamal Edwards MBE, and last year’s recipient, live music agent Lucy Dickins.

Celebrating its 32nd edition this year, the Music Industry Trusts Award is recognised as one of the benchmarks of achievement in the UK music business.

The MITS Award supports two key charities – the BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins – and is sponsored by ASM Global, PPL, SJM Concerts and YouTube.