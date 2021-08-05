Sony Music UK promotes Stacey Tang and Damaris Rex-Taylor at RCA

Sony Music Entertainment UK has promoted Stacey Tang to the role of executive vice president and Damaris Rex-Taylor to the position of general manager at RCA UK.

Stacey Tang has played a central role in the label’s enduring success since joining RCA as managing director in 2018. She has successfully spearheaded campaigns for domestic artists including Paloma Faith, Little Mix and Sam Fischer, while achieving international success with Miley Cyrus, Kid Laroi and Lil Nas X.

Tang has helped RCA grow market share across every measure year-on-year - the label was No.1 for streaming in 2020.

Tang will report to David Dollimore, president of RCA UK. Rex-Taylor will report to Tang.

Damaris Rex-Taylor joined RCA UK as director of marketing in 2019. In her new role she will have an overview across all marketing and promotional strategies for the label and continue to drive its evolution.

She has overseen a number of successful campaigns for the label including Little Mix’s sixth UK Top 5 album, Bring Me The Horizon’s second UK No.1 album and rising star Mimi Webb’s recent single success.

Rex-Taylor is also co-chair of Sony Music UK’s Social Justice Fund, part of Sony Music Group’s global commitment to support anti-racist initiatives and educational opportunities in under-served communities.

Stacey Tang said: “I am inspired by what we can achieve as a label as we continue to nurture an exceptional roster of talent across a range of genres. I am fortunate to be guiding a passionate team who are full of ambition, creativity and have a collective desire to do their very best on behalf of our artists.”

Damaris Rex-Taylor said: "I’m thrilled to be an integral part of building the next chapter of this progressive label, and I look forward to shaping more cultural moments with our fantastic team and outstanding stable of domestic and global talent."

David Dollimore, president, RCA UK, said: “Stacey is a trailblazer with phenomenal business acumen who brings relentless energy to the label and consistently propels artists to achieve success. Damaris is an innovative marketeer who has delivered time and again and we all share the same aspirations for the future of RCA. I’m delighted to have them help steer this iconic label to achieve cultural and creative success on a global scale.”

