Sony's Magic Star label teams with toy brand LOL Surprise

Magic Star, Sony Music UK’s children’s entertainment label, and global toy company MGA Entertainment (MGAE) have announced a worldwide, exclusive music partnership deal that will support the global top toy brand LOL Surprise.

Magic Star will work with Sony Music Entertainment’s record labels in more than 40 markets around the world, including Columbia Records’ Jam Jr, to release new music from LOL Surprise, expanding the brand and enabling fans to engage in a new way.

According to a statement, Magic Star will use their expertise to create and produce music to support LOL Surprise product lines and future marketing initiatives, bringing the characters to life and to enhance storytelling moments through the power of music.

Next month, LOL Surprise and Magic Star will support the debut of the next single, I’m a Queen, supported by a music video featuring LOL Surprise animated characters and a lyric video.

Will Speer, head of Magic Star, Sony Music UK, said: “Music plays such an important role in children’s lives from an early age. We are excited to bring this partnership and MGA Entertainment’s products to young global audiences.”

“Music transcends borders and allows our fans to engage with the brand in a new and exciting way,” said Sandrine de Raspide, general manager international and licensing at MGAE. “This new partnership with Magic Star, complemented by Sony Music’s deep marketing reach around the world and LOL Surprise fans, positions the brand for chart topping success.”

Magic Star and MGAE kicked off the partnership in September 2020 with the debut of the LOL Surprise Remix album, featuring new and original tracks to support the brand’s Remix toy line – the first series of LOL Surprise dolls that focused on music. The teams released content for fans that supported the music launch, including lyric videos and animated videos. The album and videos have amassed 18m streams and 100m YouTube views.

Magic Star has built up a roster of both established and development artists and brand partnerships since its launch in October 2019.