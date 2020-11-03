Sony unveils label partnership with WeAreBlk

Sony Music UK has unveiled details of a new joint venture with label WeAreBlk.

Spearheaded by Sony’s director of artist development, DJ Semtex, the agreement will see WeAreBlk founders Anthony ‘Antz’ Robb, Abdikarim ‘Abdi’ Abdille and Aidan Glennon sign artists across hip-hop, UK rap, drill, grime, afrobeat, afro swing and R&B.

The trio will work alongside DJ Semtex and report into Ministry Of Sound president Dipesh Parmar, who has hailed them as “the future of the music business”.

Robb, 22, launched music and culture Instagram account Imjustbait, which has more than four million followers and has developed a reputation for supporting emerging talents including Dave, Young T & Bugsey, B Young and Deno.

Twenty-four-year-old Abdille is the founder of Abdi TV, a social media brand that has become renowned for supporting new musical talent. The platform launched the career of Swarmz alongside Glennon, signing his debut single Lyca to WeAreBlk. The record has 303,427 sales to date (OCC).

Glennon began his career at Insanity Group, before working as a director at Management 16 and, most recently, running Ditto Management in the UK alongside Matt Dodds. He has worked with acts including Nathan Dawe, Big Zuu, NSG and has been developing Niko B with Robb and Abdille.

Niko B’s Who’s That What’s That peaked at No.26 earlier this year and has 213,618 sales.

Abdi, Antz, and Aidan bring a unique skillset to the table DJ Semtex

DJ Semtex said: "I started working with Abdi and Antz because I realised, I was being influenced via their platforms, which introduced me to new artists that I then played on my radio show. They are a starting point for emerging artists that have recorded their first bedroom demo, or artists that are overlooked by traditional outlets and need an online viral boost on the streets. Individually Abdi, Antz, and Aidan bring a unique skillset to the table. Collectively, they have a fresh methodology for discovering artists, and rapidly building audiences.”

Antz Robb said: “Music has always been a huge passion of mine. Having the opportunity to contribute to culture on a bigger scale through WeAreBlk is something I’m grateful for.”

Abdikarim Abdille said: “Music changed my life and I’m looking forward to returning the favour to others by discovering artists and sharing new music through our label. I’m excited about what we can achieve working with the team at Sony Music.”

Music changed my life and I’m looking forward to returning the favour to others Abdikarim Abdille

Aidan Glennon said: “It’s incredible to be working with Abdi and Antz to build a new and credible label within the music industry. They have already developed careers for many artists and with our ambition combined with Semtex and Dipesh’s experience, I know we can accomplish great things.”

Dipesh Parmar said: “I’m hugely excited to partner with Abdi and Antz, they are the future of the music business. Alongside Aidan, WeAreBlk is at the forefront of UK culture. Their ability to work with new digital media, alongside their taste and hunger to break new artists is a game changer and a blueprint for a record label of the future.”

Pictured above: Antz Robb, Aidan Glennon and Abdi Abdille