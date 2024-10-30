Sophia Hong appointed as Warner Chappell Music Korea's MD

Warner Chappell Music Korea has appointed Sophia Hong as managing director.

In this role, Hong will be based in Seoul, reporting to president of Warner Chappell Music APAC Arica Ng, and will oversee the music publishing business in South Korea, concentrating on enhancing market presence and driving overall business performance.

She will be responsible for developing and executing strategic initiatives, inspiring the teams and identifying growth opportunities in both established and emerging markets.

Hong brings a wealth of experience from the tech and intellectual property industries across corporate and start-up settings. She has held leadership positions at organisations in the US and Asia, including Kakao Corp, MTV, Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop, and in her new position, she will be guiding Warner Chappell Music Korea into its next phase of growth.

“Warner Chappell Music Korea is ideally positioned to serve as a global bridge to and for our local partners,” said Hong. “The timing is right, and I am excited to join our talented team as we explore new initiatives. Together, we will leverage our commitment, creativity and resources to champion and amplify the voices of songwriters and ensure their stories resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Ng commented: “I am delighted to welcome Sophia to our team at Warner Chappell Music Korea. Her unique insights, fresh perspective and curiosity about new approaches will enrich our work. We are committed to empowering songwriters and fostering collaboration, and with Sophia on board, we are well-positioned to create deeper connections with fans. We will collaborate closely to ensure that their voices are heard and their stories leave a lasting impact globally.”