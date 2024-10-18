Sophie Ellis-Bextor signs to Decca Records

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has signed to Decca.

Freedom Of The Night, the first single released under the Decca partnership, is out today (October 18).

“Supporting this next phase of Sophie’s illustrious career was an obvious choice for Decca Records,” said Laura Monks, co-president, Decca. “She is the UK’s undisputed queen of disco-pop and we know her fans old and new are going to love this record!”

“I am so happy to become a part of Decca Records – a label I admire which is home to some incredible musical legends like Diana Ross,” said Sophie Ellis-Bextor. “A new label, a new single and a new era, it’s a very exciting time!”

Freedom Of The Night is described as a confident return to her disco-pop sound. The track sees Ellis-Bextor back together with Biff Stannard (Kylie, Jade) and Shura, and collaborating with Chris Greatti (Willow Smith, The Dare) and David Wrench (Jamie XX, Hot Chip).

She is the UK’s undisputed queen of disco-pop Laura Monks

Sophie Ellis-Bextor added: "I have always been someone that needs music to help me recalibrate and Freedom Of The Night is all about that feeling. Music as a form of release and a little bit of hedonism. I’ve always needed that energy in my life, and I know I’m not alone. As the song says, sometimes you need to give in to what you want.”

Over the course of her career, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has achieved five Top 10 albums and eight Top 10 singles.

Her 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor has seen a huge resurgence following its inclusion in Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn. It peaked at No.2 in the UK singles chart and No.58 In the US Hot 100, with the song reaching over 11 billion global streams across all streaming and social platforms.

Ellis-Bextor has recently toured sold-out headline shows across Europe and the US, supported Nile Rodgers and appeared at festivals across the world, including performing with Peggy Gou during her set at Glastonbury, following her own performance on the Pyramid Stage in 2023.

She is supporting Take That in Australia in November and The Human League across the UK in December.