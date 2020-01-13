Your site will load in 16 seconds
Soundtracks shift to compilations chart to help UK acts hit No.1

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jan 13th 2020 at 12:38PM

Label execs have told Music Week that moving soundtracks to the compilations chart will benefit UK talent and help to break artists.

The Official Charts Company quietly made the switch at the beginning of the year. It follows a period in which OSTs including The Greatest Showman (28 weeks at No.1), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (five weeks) and A Star Is Born (two weeks) have held sway on the main artist chart.

Yet the 2008 Mamma Mia! OST ...

