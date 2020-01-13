Label execs have told Music Week that moving soundtracks to the compilations chart will benefit UK talent and help to break artists.
The Official Charts Company quietly made the switch at the beginning of the year. It follows a period in which OSTs including The Greatest Showman (28 weeks at No.1), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (five weeks) and A Star Is Born (two weeks) have held sway on the main artist chart.
Yet the 2008 Mamma Mia! OST ...
