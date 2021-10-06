Spice Girls launch new merchandise as part of multi-year global deal with UMG's Bravado

The Spice Girls and Universal Music Group have announced a new exclusive worldwide partnership through UMG’s Bravado division.

The expansive, multi-year deal will see Bravado represent the band across merchandising, direct-to-consumer products and campaigns, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution.

The deal comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of their debut album Spice later this month. The Spice Girls and UMG are releasing an expanded anniversary Spice 25 album, featuring previously unreleased songs, demos and mixes on October 29, 2021. The original album was released on November 4, 1996 on Virgin Records.

The first Spice Girls Wannabe 25 Merch capsule collection is now available, including a mug, anniversary hoodie and Wannabe distressed vintage T-shirt.

Bravado is UMG’s provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world.

The deal marks the first time in two decades that licensing rights across all channels have been assigned to a partner. The Spice Girls and Bravado will deliver new products and capsule collections to retail partners around the world.

The Spice Girls stand for positivity, inclusion, bravery and diversity Rachel Redfearn

Spice Girls said: “We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team.”

Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development, Universal Music Group, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Spice Girls, to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the band’s connection directly with their loyal superfans. We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style and empowering message to fans and stores internationally. Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”

Rachel Redfearn, VP A&R and brand management, Bravado, said: “The Spice Girls’ impact on popular culture cannot be overestimated. They stand for positivity, inclusion, bravery and diversity. All delivered in a bold, fun and energetic package. This message is as relevant today as it was in 1996… maybe more so. Bravado’s alliance with this most iconic of bands will allow both existing and new fans the long-awaited opportunity to be a part of the legacy. The breadth of rights granted for the first time in two decades gives us the vehicle to truly celebrate their legendary status.”