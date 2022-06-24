Spinefarm promotes Lailah O'Donnell to worldwide head of publicity

Spinefarm has promoted London-based Lailah O’Donnell from senior publicity manager to worldwide head of publicity.

Reporting to New York-based Spinefarm general manager, Jonas Nachsin, O’Donnell will now be responsible for “developing and communicating PR strategy worldwide for both artists and label, as well as continuing to establish strong relationships between artists, management, and partners.”

Speaking about O'Donnell's appointment, Nachsin said: “We are proud to promote Lailah to this newly named position. Lailah has been a major contributor to the growing story of Spinefarm and its artists and we look forward to her taking on this larger role moving ahead.”

O’Donnell has worked in promotions for Spinefarm since 2012, starting out as UK press officer.

She currently represents label acts such as Bullet For My Valentine, Atreyu, Sleep Token and Dead Poet Society in addition to UMG affiliates, Ghost, Death From Above 1979, Rammstein and Rise Against.

She added: “I am very proud to work with my Spinefarm colleagues across the globe; I’ve seen the label grow from a home for niche metal, to a broad-reaching rock label. Today we collaborate with the very best acts from the world of metal, whilst also supporting emerging and established rock acts such as recent signing, Hastings’ Kid Kapichi. Music promotions is ever-evolving, under my new role I’ll work to keep us abreast of those challenges in a global arena with creativity and enthusiasm.”

Spinefarm Music Group – housed within UMG – works with major and developing artists across three distinct labels: Spinefarm, Candlelight and Snakefarm.