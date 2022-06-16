Spinefarm signs Hastings four-piece Kid Kapichi

Finnish label and Universal Music Group subsidiary Spinefarm has announced the signing of Hastings four-piece Kid Kapichi.



Following their debut album This Time Next Year, released independently in 2021, the band have signed a worldwide deal for follow-up Here's What You Could Have Won.



This new studio album will be released on September 23, 2022 via Spinefarm, and will feature comeback single New England with a guest verse from Bob Vylan.



Kid Kapichi front man, Jack Wilson, said: "The title, Here’s What You Could Have Won, sums up the feeling of missed opportunity. Being dragged right at a junction when you know you should be going left or screaming at the TV whilst someone picks the wrong answer on a game show. It looks inwardly at the UK and the decisions that have been made and how they have affected us all.”



Lead guitarist, Ben Beetham, added: “It’s not a concept album but it does have a running theme. We like to write songs about current affairs and what direction the world seems to be turning. As a result, we write as close to the deadline as possible to keep it relevant.”

Founded in Finland in 1990, Spinefarm has been part of Universal Music since 2002.