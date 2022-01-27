Spinnin' Records launches global expansion

Spinnin’ Records is expanding globally by implementing localised streaming and marketing efforts in the United States, United Kingdom and China.

“By ramping up its presence in these key markets, the global dance label will be even better placed to help the evolution of the genre,” said a statement from the Warner Music label.

Ranya Khoury (pictured, right) has been appointed as Spinnin’ Records’ new US streaming manager, having worked previously at Universal Music and Hits Daily Double. Her role will focus on developing innovative and new ways to market and partner with global streaming partners.

In the UK, Spinnin’ Records has hired Jack Guppy (pictured, left) as a data analyst and Tom Smart as a marketing specialist/project manager. As well as guiding day-to-day operations in the UK, the pair will help to tailor Spinnin’ Records’ ongoing strategy to the demands of the British market.

Spinnin’ Records will also increase its presence in China with the hiring of Sivan Liu as international marketing specialist/project manager and Crystal Du as the country’s international marketing manager. With shared backgrounds in artist development, distribution and marketing strategies specific to China, they will provide insight into the region’s distinctive market, in addition to being Spinnin’ Records’ liaisons with local affiliates.

Roger De Graaf, Spinnin’ Records CEO, said: “Spinnin’ Records was born from humble beginnings in The Netherlands over 20 years ago, but we’ve always been confident that we can support amazing artists from anywhere in the world. These new hires demonstrate how our commitments and beliefs remain as important as ever, as music has no geographical boundaries. Having local expertise on the ground across these key regions will allow us to expand the cumulative reach of our marketing efforts and continue spreading the core values of Spinnin’ Records worldwide.”

The new additions to the Spinnin’ Records team will be based in their territories of expertise, but all will report to Spinnin’ Records’ Hilversum-based global head of marketing, Susanne Hazendonk.

“As the digital era has greatly reduced the impact of geographical borders in the music industry, it’s become increasingly important for leaders in the space to adapt their strategies to reflect local markets’ music consumption,” she said.

“I’m confident that onboarding accomplished marketing and streaming specialists from within these markets will not only provide our roster with a greater platform to be heard by fans around the world, but will assist in fostering the next step in Spinnin’ Records ever-evolving global strategy."